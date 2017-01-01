Organic Chamomile Blend Herbal Tea

A unique blend of floral chamomile, fragrant spearmint, and aromatic lemongrass.
This unique blend of chamomile, spearmint, and lemongrass makes for the perfect cup of tea at the end of a busy day. Add a little honey and lemon to Brandless Chamomile Tea for a warm, relaxing cup to unwind with after work or to de-stress mid-day.
Values:
Organic
Caffeine Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
Non GMO
Gluten Free
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Brew a warm cup of tea in the morning and chill some on ice for an afternoon pick-me-up.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.