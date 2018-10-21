Organic Multi-Serving Black Iced Tea

176 cups of organic iced black tea for only $3? Sip to that!
Packed in USA. Contains tea from: India, Africa (Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Tanzania) or Argentina.
Why else it's good:
Family Size
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Brewing Instructions
For a refreshing quart of iced tea:
Bring fresh cold water to a rolling boil. Pour 4 cups over 1 tea bag and brew for 3-5 minutes. Remove tea bag and pour over ice filled glasses. If desired, serve with lemon and/or sweetener.
For a quart of hot tea:
Bring fresh cold water to a rolling boil. Pour 4 cups over 1 tea bag and brew for 3-5 minutes. Remove tea bag. If desired, serve with lemon and/or sweetener.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.