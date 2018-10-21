Free shipping today on orders $39+
Tea

Organic Multi-Serving Black Iced Tea

22ct - 5.0 oz
$3

Description

  • Organic
  • No Artificial Colors or Flavors
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan

176 cups of organic iced black tea for only $3? Sip to that!

Packed in USA. Contains tea from: India, Africa (Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Tanzania) or Argentina.

Details
Additional Info

Why else it's good:
Family Size
Non GMO
Kosher: OU

Brewing Instructions
For a refreshing quart of iced tea:
Bring fresh cold water to a rolling boil. Pour 4 cups over 1 tea bag and brew for 3-5 minutes. Remove tea bag and pour over ice filled glasses. If desired, serve with lemon and/or sweetener.

For a quart of hot tea:
Bring fresh cold water to a rolling boil. Pour 4 cups over 1 tea bag and brew for 3-5 minutes. Remove tea bag. If desired, serve with lemon and/or sweetener.

