Organic Milled Flax Seeds

One spoonful of this superfood is all you need.
Organic Milled Flaxseed is a good source of fiber and free of gluten. Add it to your morning smoothie or sprinkle it over yogurt for a quick nutrition boost. Blends great without affecting the flavor.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
Cold Milled
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator or freezer for up to six months.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.