Free shipping today on orders $39+
|
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Be Back Soon

Mild

Organic Thick & Chunky Salsa

If you’re looking for salsa to entertain your crowd, our Organic Mild Thick and Chunky Salsa is the dip for you.

$3
16 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Whether you have a hungry group to feed or you're snacking solo, Brandless Organic Mild Thick and Chunky Salsa is perfect for any taste bud. Tomato-based and hearty, your tortilla chip has never met a better friend. It's gluten free, Non GMO, and made without preservatives. Each and every bite is oh so satisfying--just remember to have enough on hand for serious salsa fans.

Values:
Organic
Vegan
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Added Sugar*
Vegan
BrandTax Free™

*Not a low calorie food

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review