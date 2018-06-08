Organic Thick & Chunky Salsa

Whether you have a hungry group to feed or you're snacking solo, Brandless Organic Mild Thick and Chunky Salsa is perfect for any taste bud. Tomato-based and hearty, your tortilla chip has never met a better friend. It's gluten free, Non GMO, and made without preservatives. Each and every bite is oh so satisfying--just remember to have enough on hand for serious salsa fans.



Values:

Organic

Vegan

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

No Added Sugar*

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



*Not a low calorie food



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65