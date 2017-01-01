About UsBlogB.More
Organic Mayo

Officially America's favorite condiment since 2014 and made with only simple and good ingredients.

$3
12 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Starting in 2014, and each year since, Americans bought more mayo than any other condiment including ketchup, its longtime predecessor. We figured, if we all love it so much, maybe we should offer it? So we do. Brandless Organic Mayonnaise is gluten free and free of any synthetic colors. So don't be surprised that it's not bright white—It shouldn't be.

Values:
Organic
Made with Cage Free Eggs
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
Gluten Free
Non GMO
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
USE
  

Refrigerate after opening.

