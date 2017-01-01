Organic Mayo

Starting in 2014, and each year since, Americans bought more mayo than any other condiment including ketchup, its longtime predecessor. We figured, if we all love it so much, maybe we should offer it? So we do. Brandless Organic Mayonnaise is gluten free and free of any synthetic colors. So don't be surprised that it's not bright white—It shouldn't be.



Values:

Organic

Made with Cage Free Eggs

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

Gluten Free

Non GMO

No Artificial Preservatives

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



