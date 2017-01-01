Organic Lumaconi Giganti Pasta

Giant shell-shaped pasta ready for all your filling pleasure.
This shell-shaped pasta is built to hold all the cheese and sauce you can throw its way. The Brandless Lumaconi Giganti are made with organic ingredients and shipped straight from Italy. Stuff them with anything yummy you can think of and then bake them until ooey-gooey delicious.
Values:
Organic
Artisan Pasta
Product of Italy
Vegan
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
In a large pot, bring 4 quarts of water to a rolling boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt, if desired. Add pasta and stir until water returns to a boil. Cooking uncovered, stirring occasionally for 9 minutes or until desired firmness. Do not overcook. Drain and serve as desired.
