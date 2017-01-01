Organic Lumaconi Giganti Pasta

This shell-shaped pasta is built to hold all the cheese and sauce you can throw its way. The Brandless Lumaconi Giganti are made with organic ingredients and shipped straight from Italy. Stuff them with anything yummy you can think of and then bake them until ooey-gooey delicious.



Values:

Organic

Artisan Pasta

Product of Italy

Vegan

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



