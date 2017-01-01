Organic Low Sodium Chicken Broth 3pk

Brandless Organic Low-Sodium Chicken Broth is a must-have kitchen staple for cooks of all levels. Made without any artificial ingredients or GMOs, you can be certain you’re only getting the good stuff. Stock your pantry and use it as a base for building soups and stews, savory pasta dishes, and super rich risottos–the recipes are endless.



Values:

Organic

Non GMO

Low Sodium

No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives

Gluten Free



