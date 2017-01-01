Organic Low Sodium Chicken Broth 3pk

Rich with chicken flavor. Free of fat, gluten, and preservatives. Open, pour, and get cooking.
Brandless Organic Low-Sodium Chicken Broth is a must-have kitchen staple for cooks of all levels. Made without any artificial ingredients or GMOs, you can be certain you’re only getting the good stuff. Stock your pantry and use it as a base for building soups and stews, savory pasta dishes, and super rich risottos–the recipes are endless.
Values:
Organic
Non GMO
Low Sodium
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Gluten Free
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Refrigerate after opening. Use within 7-10 days of opening.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.