Organic Long Grain White Rice

Cooking Instructions



First, rinse your rice! It’s a natural product of Mother Earth, after all, so a little spritzing and sorting to remove anything left behind is just good sense.



Combine water and rice in the saucepan. If desired, add butter or olive oil and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer gently 15 to 20 minutes or until tender and water is almost absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 5 minutes or until water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and serve.



Tip: It always works well to substitute broth for water.