Classic white rice for all your favorite side dishes.
Brandless Organic Long Grain White Rice is the perfect blank canvas for you to create your favorite side dish recipes. Steam to perfection and serve with fresh veggies, boil with broth for a tasty pilaf, or use your imagination and dream up a new recipe. Gluten free and certified kosher, our long grain rice stays fluffy and doesn’t stick together after cooking, making it a great all-around option.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
Vegan
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Cooking Instructions
First, rinse your rice! It’s a natural product of Mother Earth, after all, so a little spritzing and sorting to remove anything left behind is just good sense.
Combine water and rice in the saucepan. If desired, add butter or olive oil and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer gently 15 to 20 minutes or until tender and water is almost absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 5 minutes or until water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and serve.
Tip: It always works well to substitute broth for water.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.