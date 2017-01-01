Organic Long Grain Brown Rice

Rinse rice under cold water to remove excess starch. It's a natural product of Mother Earth, so washing and removing anything left behind is advised.



Combine 2 cups water and 1 cup rice in saucepan. If desired, add 1 tsp. butter or olive oil and ½ tsp. salt.



Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cover.



Simmer gently 40 to 45 minutes.



Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 5 minutes or until water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and serve.



Makes 4 cups.



Tip: You can substitute broth for water for added flavor.



Refrigerate any leftovers.



Since individual stove vary in temperature and power, these instructions are guidelines only.