Whole-grain goodness as the starting point for many of your favorite meals.
Organic Long-Grain Brown Rice is gluten free, low fat and minimally processed. Naturally nutty in flavor, brown rice is the ideal side dish to grilled meats, stirred into broth-based soups, and used to sop up all those yummy sauces from stir-fried everything.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
100% Whole Grain
Non GMO
Sodium Free
Low Fat
Kosher: OU
Rinse rice under cold water to remove excess starch. It's a natural product of Mother Earth, so washing and removing anything left behind is advised.
Combine 2 cups water and 1 cup rice in saucepan. If desired, add 1 tsp. butter or olive oil and ½ tsp. salt.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cover.
Simmer gently 40 to 45 minutes.
Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 5 minutes or until water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and serve.
Makes 4 cups.
Tip: You can substitute broth for water for added flavor.
Refrigerate any leftovers.
Since individual stove vary in temperature and power, these instructions are guidelines only.
