Made with a touch of sweet molasses.
Brandless Organic Light Brown Sugar is a must-have for every kitchen pantry. Rich in flavor with a touch of earthy molasses, this light brown sugar is just what your morning oatmeal or apple pie needs.
Values:
Organic
Vegan
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in an air-tight container. If brown sugar becomes hard, add an apple slice or chunk of a carrot for a day or two to rehydrate.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.