Organic Light Brown Sugar

Made with a touch of sweet molasses.

$3
24 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Organic Light Brown Sugar is a must-have for every kitchen pantry. Rich in flavor with a touch of earthy molasses, this light brown sugar is just what your morning oatmeal or apple pie needs.

Values:
Organic
Vegan
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
USE
  

Store in an air-tight container. If brown sugar becomes hard, add an apple slice or chunk of a carrot for a day or two to rehydrate.

