Organic Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

Bright citrus flavor with a zing of black pepper, use this special vinaigrette to dress greens and more.
Delicious for dressing greens, marinating meats, and dipping veggies, Brandess Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette is flavorful and versatile. Add it to chilled pasta, use it on grilled chicken, or give your sandwich a zesty kick. Keep a bottle in the fridge to freshen up everyday work lunches. Made without any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors, we’re sure this vinaigrette will become one of your favorites.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
Vegan
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
BrandTax Free™
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
