Organic Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

Delicious for dressing greens, marinating meats, and dipping veggies, Brandess Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette is flavorful and versatile. Add it to chilled pasta, use it on grilled chicken, or give your sandwich a zesty kick. Keep a bottle in the fridge to freshen up everyday work lunches. Made without any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors, we’re sure this vinaigrette will become one of your favorites.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Preservatives

Non GMO

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

