Sweet and tart, oh my! Our Organic Lemon Bars are so easy to whip up for any occasion you have on your plate.
Satisfy your sweet tooth with flavor-packed goodness in our ready-to-make Brandless Organic Lemon Bar Mix. Just add three simple ingredients (butter, eggs and water), and with easy-to-follow steps, it’s sure to be your next pantry staple. It has a traditional buttery crust, gooey texture, and tangy lemon flavor for a crowd-pleasing dessert. To top it off, it’s Non GMO and made without any artificial flavors. Bring these dreamy lemon bars to a potluck and wow your friends with your awesome baking skills.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Baking Instructions
Makes 16 bars
What you’ll need:
1 stick (½ cup) softened butter
2 large eggs
½ cup water
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease or spray an 8-inch square pan. For crust, cream softened butter with approximately ½ cup of crust mix (larger packet). Mix on medium speed until combined. Slowly add remaining crust mix; beat on low speed until crumbly. With floured hands, gather dough into a ball. Press dough into pan, forming a ¼-inch edge on sides. Bake 16-20 minutes or until lightly browned.
For filling, beat eggs in mixing bowl. Add filling mix and water. Beat on medium speed for approximately 1 minute. Mixture will be runny. Pour onto baked crust. Bake 25-30 minutes or until filling is set in center and edges are golden. Cool completely before cutting.
Tip: Dress up your bars with a sprinkle of powdered sugar just before serving.
Caution: Do not consume uncooked filling mix.
Store in a cool, dry place.
