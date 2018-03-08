Organic Lemon Bar Mix

Baking Instructions

Makes 16 bars



What you’ll need:

1 stick (½ cup) softened butter

2 large eggs

½ cup water



Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease or spray an 8-inch square pan. For crust, cream softened butter with approximately ½ cup of crust mix (larger packet). Mix on medium speed until combined. Slowly add remaining crust mix; beat on low speed until crumbly. With floured hands, gather dough into a ball. Press dough into pan, forming a ¼-inch edge on sides. Bake 16-20 minutes or until lightly browned.



For filling, beat eggs in mixing bowl. Add filling mix and water. Beat on medium speed for approximately 1 minute. Mixture will be runny. Pour onto baked crust. Bake 25-30 minutes or until filling is set in center and edges are golden. Cool completely before cutting.



Tip: Dress up your bars with a sprinkle of powdered sugar just before serving.



Caution: Do not consume uncooked filling mix.



Store in a cool, dry place.