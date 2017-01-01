Brandless Organic Italian Seasoning is an essential whenever cooking Italian meals. The perfect blend of basil, oregano, rosemary and thyme, just one shake delivers a complex combination of flavors. Make a crowd-pleasing chicken marsala, simmer the perfect sauce, or roll the best meatballs, this Italian blend is five ingredients in one.



Values:

Organic

Non GMO

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



