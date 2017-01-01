Organic Italian Dressing

Brandless Italian Dressing is a delightful vinaigrette loaded with herbs and spices to drizzle over your favorite greens or to use as a quick marinade stand-in. Simply made and packed with flavor using only organic ingredients, this will be your new go-to dressing.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

No Artificial Flavors

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65