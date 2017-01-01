About UsBlogB.More
Maple

Organic Instant Oatmeal

Individual packets of hearty organic oatmeal goodness with the aroma and taste of pure maple sugar.

$3
8ct - 1.51oz ea
Brandless Organic Maple Instant Oatmeal packets are perfect for a quick and easy breakfast. With the flavor of maple sugar added, but without artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, each bite will be as enjoyable as it is satisfying. Add a few of your favorite toppings, like toasted pecans or sliced bananas, for some added indulgence to your day.

Values:
Organic
Made with 100% Whole Grain Oats
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
Non GMO
Hot Water: Empty packet into bowl. Add ½ cup boiling water; stir until blended.

Microwave: Empty packet into microwave-safe bowl. Add up to ⅔ cup water; stir. Microwave uncovered on HIGH 1 to 2 minutes; stir.

