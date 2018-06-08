When you’re looking for a sweeter way to salsa, Brandless Organic Hot Pineapple Jalapeno Salsa is the way to go. It's vegan and gluten free so you can satisfy your whole crowd. It’s also non-GMO and made without artificial flavors for a satisfying go-to snack option. Use it for taco night, quesadillas, or even sprinkled over your favorite grilled protein or vegetables. For a classic treat, pair it with any of our tortilla chips for goodness in every bite.



Values:

Organic

Vegan

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65