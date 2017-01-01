100% pure golden sweetness straight from the hive.
Take a break from traditional sweeteners with Brandless Organic Honey. Our honey is pure, sweet and a tad floral — thanks to all those hard working bees. Add to your tea, drizzle it over your morning oatmeal or dip apple wedges in it.
Values:
Organic
True Source Certified
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Store in a cool, dry and dark place after opening. Do not microwave.
