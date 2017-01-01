Take a break from traditional sweeteners with Brandless Organic Honey. Our honey is pure, sweet and a tad floral — thanks to all those hard working bees. Add to your tea, drizzle it over your morning oatmeal or dip apple wedges in it.



Values:

Organic

True Source Certified

Gluten Free

Non GMO

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65