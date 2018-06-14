Free shipping today on orders $39+
Organic Ground Nutmeg

Enhance accompanying spices with a touch of warm sweetness.

Our Brandless Organic Nutmeg is freshly ground and quickly packed. Its warm aroma and flavor are delicate and go well with creams, custards, and butter-rich baked goods. But don’t limit Nutmeg for your sweet treats only - great for savory dishes too. Nutmeg pairs well with Cinnamon so you can combine these spices for your favorite baking and cooking recipes.

Values:
Organic
Non GMO
Vegan
Kosher: OU
Store in a sealed container in a cool, dark place for up to six months.

