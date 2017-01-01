Organic Ground Cinnamon

The classic warming spice for all your sweet and savory needs.
Cinna-yum! Perfect for pairing with sweet desserts or using in savory meals, Cinnamon is a super versatile spice. Sprinkle it in your coffee or tea or mix it in when baking. Roasting vegetables and meats take on new flavors when mixed with Cinnamon. Not just for cozy fall dishes, Korintje Cinnamon is known for being smooth and mellow, making it a great spice to keep in your pantry.
Values:
Organic
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a sealed container in a cool, dark place for up to six months.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.