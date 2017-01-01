Organic Ground Cinnamon

Cinna-yum! Perfect for pairing with sweet desserts or using in savory meals, Cinnamon is a super versatile spice. Sprinkle it in your coffee or tea or mix it in when baking. Roasting vegetables and meats take on new flavors when mixed with Cinnamon. Not just for cozy fall dishes, Korintje Cinnamon is known for being smooth and mellow, making it a great spice to keep in your pantry.



