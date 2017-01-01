Organic Green Lentils are a tasty and hearty legume with lots of options for adding delicousness to your next meal.
Quick-cooking and packed with nutrients, our Organic Green Lentils make a great base for hearty soups, protein rich salads, and Indian inspired dishes (we love cooking up a dhal with turmeric and ginger). And, because they’re a good source of protein and high in fiber, they’re the perfect base for vegetarian meals. As if there weren’t already enough reasons to love lentils, they also make great leftovers, so you can whip up an easy weeknight dinner and have lunch for the next day. We recommend keeping a bag (or two) in your pantry, just in case.
Values:
Organic
Vegan
High in Fiber
Non GMO
Good Source of Protein & Iron
Kosher: OU
Rinse 1 cup lentils and place in large pan with 2 cups fresh cold water. Salt to taste. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 30 minutes until tender.
