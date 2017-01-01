Quick-cooking and packed with nutrients, our Organic Green Lentils make a great base for hearty soups, protein rich salads, and Indian inspired dishes (we love cooking up a dhal with turmeric and ginger). And, because they’re a good source of protein and high in fiber, they’re the perfect base for vegetarian meals. As if there weren’t already enough reasons to love lentils, they also make great leftovers, so you can whip up an easy weeknight dinner and have lunch for the next day. We recommend keeping a bag (or two) in your pantry, just in case.



Values:

Organic

Vegan

High in Fiber

Non GMO

Good Source of Protein & Iron

Kosher: OU

