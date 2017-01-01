Crisp and crunchy graham crackers with a touch of sweet honey.
Brandless Organic Honey Graham Crackers are crispy with a touch of sweet honey and molasses. They're a perfect ingredient for everything from s'mores to cheesecake crust. Made without artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, they're ready to be used in any recipe or eaten straight from the box.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher (Dairy): OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.