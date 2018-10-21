Free shipping today on orders $39+
Reorder
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Coming Soon

Organic & Gluten Free Cornbread Mix

12 oz
$3
Tell me when it’s here

Description

  • Organic
  • No Artificial Colors
  • No Artificial Flavors

Crumbly, sweet & cakey, our gluten-free cornbread mix delivers. Bake, slather with hot honey butter & serve with your favorite bean chili. Totally brag-worthy.

Made in US with domestic and imported ingredients

Details
Additional Info

Why else it's good
Non GMO

Baking Instructions:

Makes 1 loaf (8"x8") or 12 muffins

What you’ll need:
• 1 cup milk
• 1⁄2 cup oil
• 1 large egg, room temperature

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease pan with butter or non-stick cooking spray or use baking papers.

Combine milk, oil and egg in a medium size bowl and whisk until smooth.

Add cornbread mix and continue whisking until combined.

Pour batter into the prepared pan.

For loaf, bake for 25-30 minutes.

For muffins, bake for 12-14 minutes; or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf or muffins comes out clean.

Storage Instructions:
Cool completely before removing from pan.

CAUTION: Do not consume raw batter.

You Might Also Like

Our Brand Promise

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

Back to Top

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review