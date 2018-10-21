Organic & Gluten Free Cornbread Mix

Crumbly, sweet & cakey, our gluten-free cornbread mix delivers. Bake, slather with hot honey butter & serve with your favorite bean chili. Totally brag-worthy.
Made in US with domestic and imported ingredients
Why else it's good
Non GMO
Baking Instructions:
Makes 1 loaf (8"x8") or 12 muffins
What you’ll need:
• 1 cup milk
• 1⁄2 cup oil
• 1 large egg, room temperature
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease pan with butter or non-stick cooking spray or use baking papers.
Combine milk, oil and egg in a medium size bowl and whisk until smooth.
Add cornbread mix and continue whisking until combined.
Pour batter into the prepared pan.
For loaf, bake for 25-30 minutes.
For muffins, bake for 12-14 minutes; or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf or muffins comes out clean.
Storage Instructions:
Cool completely before removing from pan.
CAUTION: Do not consume raw batter.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.