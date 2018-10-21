Organic & Gluten Free Cornbread Mix

Why else it's good

Non GMO



Baking Instructions:



Makes 1 loaf (8"x8") or 12 muffins



What you’ll need:

• 1 cup milk

• 1⁄2 cup oil

• 1 large egg, room temperature



Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease pan with butter or non-stick cooking spray or use baking papers.



Combine milk, oil and egg in a medium size bowl and whisk until smooth.



Add cornbread mix and continue whisking until combined.



Pour batter into the prepared pan.



For loaf, bake for 25-30 minutes.



For muffins, bake for 12-14 minutes; or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf or muffins comes out clean.



Storage Instructions:

Cool completely before removing from pan.



CAUTION: Do not consume raw batter.