Organic & Gluten Free Banana Bread

12 oz
$3
Description

  • Organic
  • No Artificial Colors

Everyone loves banana bread, but fruit takes time to ripen. Our organic gluten-free mix makes yummy banana bread easy. Add chips or walnuts & make it your own!

Made in US with domestic and imported ingredients

Details
Additional Info

Why else it's good:
Non GMO

Baking Instructions:
Makes 1 loaf (9"x5") or 12 muffins

What you’ll need:
• 1⁄2 cup oil
• 2 large eggs, room temperature • 3⁄4 cup warm water

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease pan with butter or non-stick cooking spray and dust with flour or use baking papers.

Combine oil, eggs and water in a medium size bowl.

Add banana bread mix and stir until combined.

Pour batter into the prepared pan.

For loaf, bake for 45-50 minutes.
For muffins, bake for 20-25 minutes; or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf or muffins comes out clean.

Cool completely before removing from pan.

CAUTION: Do not consume raw batter.

Storage Instructions:
Store in a cool, dry place.

