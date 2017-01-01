Horn-shaped pasta with a fancy finish made and shipped directly from Italy.
Like little horns with a fancy ruffled edge, the Brandless Organic Gigli pasta is an easy way to make a simple pasta dish feel special. Made with organic ingredients from the pasta-making pros in Italy, this Gigli pasta is a welcome addition to your cooking tricks when you need to impress.
Values:
Organic
Artisan Pasta
Product of Italy
Vegan
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
In a large pot, bring 4 quarts of water to a rolling boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt, if desired. Add pasta and stir until water returns to a boil. Cooking uncovered, stirring occasionally for 8-9 minutes or until desired firmness. Do not overcook. Drain and serve as desired.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.