Organic Gigli Pasta

Horn-shaped pasta with a fancy finish made and shipped directly from Italy.

$3
16 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Like little horns with a fancy ruffled edge, the Brandless Organic Gigli pasta is an easy way to make a simple pasta dish feel special. Made with organic ingredients from the pasta-making pros in Italy, this Gigli pasta is a welcome addition to your cooking tricks when you need to impress.

Values:
Organic
Artisan Pasta
Product of Italy
Vegan
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™

USE
  

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts of water to a rolling boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt, if desired. Add pasta and stir until water returns to a boil. Cooking uncovered, stirring occasionally for 8-9 minutes or until desired firmness. Do not overcook. Drain and serve as desired.

