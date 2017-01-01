Like little horns with a fancy ruffled edge, the Brandless Organic Gigli pasta is an easy way to make a simple pasta dish feel special. Made with organic ingredients from the pasta-making pros in Italy, this Gigli pasta is a welcome addition to your cooking tricks when you need to impress.



Values:

Organic

Artisan Pasta

Product of Italy

Vegan

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



