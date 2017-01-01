About UsBlogB.More
Organic Garlic Salt

Because everyone loves garlic and it goes on almost everything.

$3
2.3 oz
OVERVIEW
  

On your popcorn. In your pasta sauce. Over grilled meats and veggies. Brandless Organic Garlic Salt is a no-brainer for whatever you're cooking. No chopping or pressing clove after clove necessary - just add a dash and you're good to go.

Values:
Organic
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

