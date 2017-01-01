About UsBlogB.More
Organic Garlic & Chili Flake Seasoning Blend

The perfect blend of garlic and chili to spice up pretty much anything.

$3
1.5 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Organic Garlic & Chili Flake Seasoning Blend gives your favorite foods the perfect kick of spice and heat. Sprinkle some into Brandless Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil for a quick and delicious dip to pair with warm bread or sprinkle over stir-fried veggie or grilled fish. Might just be the perfect addition to add a punch to your pizza. Inspired by the essential seasoning mix of our co-founder, Ido (trust us, it’s a winner!)

Values:
Organic
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
USE
  

Store in a sealed container in a cool, dark place for up to six months.

