The perfect blend of garlic and chili to spice up pretty much anything.
Brandless Organic Garlic & Chili Flake Seasoning Blend gives your favorite foods the perfect kick of spice and heat. Sprinkle some into Brandless Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil for a quick and delicious dip to pair with warm bread or sprinkle over stir-fried veggie or grilled fish. Might just be the perfect addition to add a punch to your pizza. Inspired by the essential seasoning mix of our co-founder, Ido (trust us, it’s a winner!)
Values:
Organic
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a sealed container in a cool, dark place for up to six months.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.