Organic Garbanzo Beans - 3 Pack

A simple bean with endless possibilities.

Whip up some homemade hummus with Brandless Organic Garbanzo Beans. Tender and hearty, they're ready to be used in your favorite curry or stirred into couscous. Gluten free and made with just the right touch of sea salt, chickpeas are an excellent source of fiber and flavor.

Values:
Organic
Low Sodium
Gluten Free
Vegan
Non GMO
Made with Sea Salt
Excellent Source of Fiber
Kosher: OU
Refrigerate after opening.

