Organic Fair Trade Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee

From Peru, our organic single-origin fair-trade coffee starts the day bold. 100% Arabica whole beans yield smooth caramel flavors. In 6 oz. bag for freshness.
Product of Colombia
Why else it's good:
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Things to know:
Brewing Instructions: Grind beans just before use. For best results, use 2 tablespoons of coffee for every 6 ounces of fresh water. Vary the amount of coffee to suit your taste.
Before opening, store in a cool dry place. After opening, close bag tightly or place in an airtight container.
