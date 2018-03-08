Ethically farmed grounds grown to produce the best quality pour.
Brandless Organic Fair Trade Medium Roast Ground Coffee is ethically farmed in the Colombian hills and come from Arabica beans. They are grown on the tallest mountains to produce the absolute best quality pour.
Values:
Organic
Fair Trade
Farmed in Colombia
Made with 100% Arabica Coffee
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Brewing Instructions: For best results, use 2 tablespoons of coffee for every 6 ounces of water. Vary amount to suit your taste. Storage: Before opening, store in a cool, dry place. After opening, close bag tightly or place in an airtight container. Save your used coffee grounds for the garden - it makes a naturally potent fertilizer.
