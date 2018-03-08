Organic Fair Trade Medium Roast Coffee Pods

Brew in a single serve cup machine using 8 fl oz setting. Be careful, as cups can be hot and may drip. For use in all single serve brewing systems, including Keurig® 2.0. Keurig is a registered trademark owned by Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. Brandless, Inc. is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.





Warning: Store single serve pods at room temperature. Do not remove the foil lid as the pod will not work properly in the brewing system and could result in hot water burns. Once brewing is complete, please remove the single serve pod with caution.