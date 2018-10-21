Free shipping today on orders $39+
Organic Fair Trade Decaf Medium Roast Ground Coffee

6 oz
Description

  • Organic
  • Fair Trade
  • Farmed in Mexico
  • Made with 100% Arabica Coffee

From Mexico, our organic single-origin fair-trade coffee is bright sans the buzz. 100% Arabica beans yield chocolate & earthy notes. In 6 oz. bag for freshness.

Product of Mexico

Details
Additional Info

Why else it's good:
Non GMO
Kosher: OU

Things to know:
Brewing Instructions: For best results, use 2 tablespoons of coffee for every 6 ounces of water. Vary amount to suit your taste.

Storage: Before opening, store in a cool, dry place. After opening, close bag tightly or place in an airtight container.

Save your used coffee grounds for the garden - it makes a naturally potent fertilizer.

