Organic Fair Trade Decaf Medium Roast Ground Coffee

From Mexico, our organic single-origin fair-trade coffee is bright sans the buzz. 100% Arabica beans yield chocolate & earthy notes. In 6 oz. bag for freshness.
Product of Mexico
Why else it's good:
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Things to know:
Brewing Instructions: For best results, use 2 tablespoons of coffee for every 6 ounces of water. Vary amount to suit your taste.
Storage: Before opening, store in a cool, dry place. After opening, close bag tightly or place in an airtight container.
Save your used coffee grounds for the garden - it makes a naturally potent fertilizer.
