Organic Fair Trade Dark Roast Ground Coffee

From Peru, our organic single-origin fair-trade coffee is primo jet fuel. 100% Arabica beans make a mildly acidic cup of caramel notes. 6 oz. bag for freshness.
Product of Peru
Why else it's good
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Brewing Instructions
For best results, use 2 tablespoons of coffee fo every 6 ounces of fresh water. Vary the amount to suit your taste.
Storage Instructions:
Before opening, store in a cool, dry place. After opening, close bag tightly, or place in an airtight container.
