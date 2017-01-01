Brandless Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is cold-pressed to retain the olives' delicate flavors and aromas. Our EVOO is free of preservatives. Pair it with Brandless Organic Balsamic Vinegar to make the perfect dip for warm bread, drizzle it over greens, or use it to sauté onions. EVOO is also wonderful for your skin and hair, leaving nothing behind but moisture and shine. However you use it, it's a must-have for every kitchen.



Values:

Organic

Cold Pressed

No Preservatives

Product of Italy

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™

Gluten Free



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65