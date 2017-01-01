Cold pressed in Italy to retain the olives' delicate flavors and aroma.
Brandless Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is cold-pressed to retain the olives' delicate flavors and aromas. Our EVOO is free of preservatives. Pair it with Brandless Organic Balsamic Vinegar to make the perfect dip for warm bread, drizzle it over greens, or use it to sauté onions. EVOO is also wonderful for your skin and hair, leaving nothing behind but moisture and shine. However you use it, it's a must-have for every kitchen.
Values:
Organic
Cold Pressed
No Preservatives
Product of Italy
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
Gluten Free
Store in a cool dry place, away from light and heat sources. Do not refrigerate.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.