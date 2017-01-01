About UsBlogB.More
Organic Dry Black Beans

Dried black beans are a fantastic staple for use in everyday cooking and specialty Latin dishes.

$3
22 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Our Organic Dry Black Beans are dark skinned with a creamy inner flesh and great flavor throughout. Soak and cook these beans until they've reached tender perfection to use in countless ways. Good source of fiber and plant-based protein, these little morsels are packed with goodness.

Values:
Organic
Vegan
Good source of Fiber
Non GMO
Good Source of Protein, Potassium & Iron
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Quick Soak

Rinse and sort beans in large pot. For each pound of beans (2 cups) add 6-8 cups of water. Bring to a rapid boil and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 1 hour. Drain water and rinse beans.

Overnight Soak

Rinse and sort beans in large pot. For each pound of beans (2 cups) add 6-8 cups of water. Let stand overnight or at least 6-8 hours. Drain water and rinse beans.

Cooking Instructions

Add 6 cups hot water to each pound of drained and rinsed beans. Simmer gently with lid tilted until desired tenderness is reached, about 1 ½ - 2 hours.

PRODUCT DETAILS
