Dried black beans are a fantastic staple for use in everyday cooking and specialty Latin dishes.
Our Organic Dry Black Beans are dark skinned with a creamy inner flesh and great flavor throughout. Soak and cook these beans until they've reached tender perfection to use in countless ways. Good source of fiber and plant-based protein, these little morsels are packed with goodness.
Values:
Organic
Vegan
Good source of Fiber
Non GMO
Good Source of Protein, Potassium & Iron
Kosher: OU
Quick Soak
Rinse and sort beans in large pot. For each pound of beans (2 cups) add 6-8 cups of water. Bring to a rapid boil and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 1 hour. Drain water and rinse beans.
Overnight Soak
Rinse and sort beans in large pot. For each pound of beans (2 cups) add 6-8 cups of water. Let stand overnight or at least 6-8 hours. Drain water and rinse beans.
Cooking Instructions
Add 6 cups hot water to each pound of drained and rinsed beans. Simmer gently with lid tilted until desired tenderness is reached, about 1 ½ - 2 hours.
