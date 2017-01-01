Organic Dry Black Beans

Quick Soak



Rinse and sort beans in large pot. For each pound of beans (2 cups) add 6-8 cups of water. Bring to a rapid boil and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 1 hour. Drain water and rinse beans.



Overnight Soak



Rinse and sort beans in large pot. For each pound of beans (2 cups) add 6-8 cups of water. Let stand overnight or at least 6-8 hours. Drain water and rinse beans.



Cooking Instructions



Add 6 cups hot water to each pound of drained and rinsed beans. Simmer gently with lid tilted until desired tenderness is reached, about 1 ½ - 2 hours.