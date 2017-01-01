About UsBlogB.More
Organic Dried Mango

Slices of sweet mango are dried for an easy and delicious snack on the go.

$3
3.0 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Organic Dried Mango Slices are cut into thick, chewy slices with a delicious sweet flavor. The convenience of portability make it a good choice for everything from backpacking to picnics to long flights.

Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Added Sugar
Kosher: OK
Excellent Source of Vitamin A
Good Source of Calcium
USE
  

Store in a cool, dry place. Close tightly once opened.

