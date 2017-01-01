Brandless Organic Dried Mango Slices are cut into thick, chewy slices with a delicious sweet flavor. The convenience of portability make it a good choice for everything from backpacking to picnics to long flights.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

No Added Sugar

Kosher: OK

Excellent Source of Vitamin A

Good Source of Calcium

BrandTax Free™





California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65