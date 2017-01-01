About UsBlogB.More
Organic Dried Cranberries

The small, red, tart fruit that's fantastic for cooking and snacking.

USE
  

Store in a cool, dry place. Close tightly once opened.

OVERVIEW
  

Brandless organic dried cranberries are good for everything from mixing into recipes, sprinkling over a salad, or making a custom trail mix. Ours are sweetened with just a touch of organic sugar and made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives so they're sure to be a good addition to your cupboard.

Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher: OK
