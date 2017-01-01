Organic Dried Apricots

A blend of sweet and tart in a perfect bite.
Our dried apricots go from orchard to drying table and then straight to you. Made from organic fruit, these apricots are the perfect blend of ripe sweetness and tart flavor. They're perfect for using in your favorite recipe or eating right from the bag.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Added Sugar
Excellent Source of Vitamin A
Good Source of Fiber
Kosher: OK
BrandTax Free™
Store in a cool, dry place. Close tightly once opened.
