Organic Dried Apricots

Our dried apricots go from orchard to drying table and then straight to you. Made from organic fruit, these apricots are the perfect blend of ripe sweetness and tart flavor. They're perfect for using in your favorite recipe or eating right from the bag.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

No Added Sugar

Excellent Source of Vitamin A

Good Source of Fiber

Kosher: OK

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65