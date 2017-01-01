Brandless Organic Dijon Mustard has just enough heat to give your favorite food that little extra kick it needs. We love it on grilled sausages, spread on a mile-high pastrami sandwich, or added to a simple vinaigrette for a creamy effect. Gluten free with no added sugar, your refrigerator door will be happy you added this to its existing condiment collection.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

No Added Sugar

Non GMO

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65