The perfect hint of tangy spice to liven up your favorite sandwich.
Brandless Organic Dijon Mustard has just enough heat to give your favorite food that little extra kick it needs. We love it on grilled sausages, spread on a mile-high pastrami sandwich, or added to a simple vinaigrette for a creamy effect. Gluten free with no added sugar, your refrigerator door will be happy you added this to its existing condiment collection.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Added Sugar
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Refrigerate after opening.
