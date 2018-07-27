Organic Cumin

This spice staple tastes earthy, rich, slightly bitter, and mildly spicy
No pantry is complete without cumin! Cumin has been a cooking favorite as far back as the Ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. You may recognize this spice from your favorite Mexican and Indian dishes. Highly versatile, cumin adds a warm depth to savory stews, curries, chilis, tacos, guacamole, dry rubs, and much more. While it does a fantastic job of flavoring foods on its own, it also pairs especially well with cinnamon, chili powder, and coriander (chicken tagine, anyone?).
Values:
Organic
Non GMO
Vegan
Kosher: OU
Store in a sealed container in a cool, dark place for up to six months.
