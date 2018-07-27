Organic Cumin

No pantry is complete without cumin! Cumin has been a cooking favorite as far back as the Ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. You may recognize this spice from your favorite Mexican and Indian dishes. Highly versatile, cumin adds a warm depth to savory stews, curries, chilis, tacos, guacamole, dry rubs, and much more. While it does a fantastic job of flavoring foods on its own, it also pairs especially well with cinnamon, chili powder, and coriander (chicken tagine, anyone?).



Values:

Organic

Non GMO

Vegan

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65