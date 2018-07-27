More than just a pizza parlor staple, Organic Crushed Red Pepper Flakes are crushing the condiment game. Sprinkle onto food as a finishing touch, or add at the beginning of the cooking process to allow the flavors to meld, leading to a more balanced, mellow heat. Use red pepper flakes to spice up pasta dishes, kick your stir fry up a notch, enhance roasted veggies, or amplify infused oils and salad dressings. Start with a small amount and add more to reach desired spice level. If you like it even spicier, toast the flakes first to bring out their heat.



