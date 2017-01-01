Roasted, crunchy goodness straight from the shell.
Made purely of organic peanuts and a pinch of sea salt, Brandless Organic Crunchy Peanut Butter is made with no added sugar* or hydrogenated oils. We can think of no better way to spread on a little extra crunch onto your next PB&J. Fun fact: peanut oil is a liquid at room temperature. Keep the oil in the jar and mix it before you spread it.
Values:
Organic
No Added Sugar*
No Hydrogenated oils
Gluten Free
Brandless
Non GMO
Vegan
Kosher: Kosher Check
BrandTax Free™
*Not a low calorie food. See nutritional information for total fat and sugar content.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Separation occurs naturally in this product. Stir before using. To slow down oil separation, refrigerate after opening.
And try this trick - storing the jar upside down, lid on tight, will keep the oil at the bottom when you flip it over to open. We still recommend stirring before spreading.
