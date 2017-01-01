Brandless Organic Creamy Tomato Basil Soup might just be the ideal comfort food. Made with organic tomatoes and basil, our soup is free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Whether you're at home and want to simmer it slowly or heat quickly in a microwave safe dish, this soup will hit the spot. Grilled cheese sandwich not included— but highly recommended.



Values:

Organic

No Artificial Color or Flavors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



