The classic soup that can be enjoyed anytime of year.
Brandless Organic Creamy Tomato Basil Soup might just be the ideal comfort food. Made with organic tomatoes and basil, our soup is free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Whether you're at home and want to simmer it slowly or heat quickly in a microwave safe dish, this soup will hit the spot. Grilled cheese sandwich not included— but highly recommended.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Color or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Stovetop Cooking Instructions
Pour contents into a saucepan. Heat over medium heat or until hot, stirring occasionally.
Microwave Cooking Instructions
Pour contents into a microwave-safe bowl. Heat covered on HIGH for 1 ½ - 2 minutes or until hot, stirring once halfway through heating cycle.
Refrigerate after opening. Use within 7-10 days of opening package.
