Roasted, creamy goodness straight from the shell.
Brandless Organic Creamy Peanut Butter is made of certified organic peanuts and just a pinch of sea salt, nothing more. No added sugar* or hydrogenated oils means you can feel good about your next PB&J. Add a dollop to shakes or smoothies for extra flavor and a protein boost. Fun fact: peanut oil is a liquid at room temperature. Keep the oil in the jar and mix it before you spread it.
Values:
Organic
No Added Sugar*
No Hydrogenated oils
Gluten Free
Brandless
Non GMO
Vegan
Kosher: Kosher Check
BrandTax Free™
*Not a low calorie food. See nutritional information for total fat and sugar content.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Separation occurs naturally in this product. Stir before using. To slow down oil separation, refrigerate after opening.
And try this trick - storing the jar upside down, lid on tight, will keep the oil at the bottom when you flip it over to open. We still recommend stirring before spreading.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.