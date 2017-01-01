Brandless Organic Creamy Peanut Butter is made of certified organic peanuts and just a pinch of sea salt, nothing more. No added sugar* or hydrogenated oils means you can feel good about your next PB&J. Add a dollop to shakes or smoothies for extra flavor and a protein boost. Fun fact: peanut oil is a liquid at room temperature. Keep the oil in the jar and mix it before you spread it.



Values:

Organic

No Added Sugar*

No Hydrogenated oils

Gluten Free

Brandless

Non GMO

Vegan

Kosher: Kosher Check

BrandTax Free™



*Not a low calorie food. See nutritional information for total fat and sugar content.



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65