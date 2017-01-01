About UsBlogB.More
Cardboard Applicator

Organic Cotton Tampons - Super Absorbency

Maximum absorbency for when you need extra protection.

$3
10ct
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Super Absorbency Tampons are designed for blocking and absorbing more during the heavier days. Made without rayon, be totally comfortable wearing these 100% organic cotton tampon when you need it most. Each tampon comes with a cardboard applicator and is free of dyes and fragrances.

Values:
100% Organic Cotton
Nonirritant
Made without Fragrance, Dye or Chlorine
Made without Rayon
BrandTax Free™

USE
  

Keep this product away from babies, children and pets. Tampons are associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS), a rare but serious disease that may cause death. Read and save enclosure information sheet.

Do not flush.

Absorbency Range:
Regular 6 to 9 grams
Super 9 to 12 grams
Super Plus 12 to 15 grams

Always select the lowest tampon absorbency to meet your needs.

Remember to remove or change your tampon every 4 to 6 hours.

