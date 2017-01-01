Organic Cotton Tampons - Super Absorbency

Maximum absorbency for when you need extra protection.
Brandless Super Absorbency Tampons are designed for blocking and absorbing more during the heavier days. Made without rayon, be totally comfortable wearing these 100% organic cotton tampon when you need it most. Each tampon comes with a cardboard applicator and is free of dyes and fragrances.
Values:
100% Organic Cotton
Nonirritant
Made without Fragrance, Dye or Chlorine
Made without Rayon
Keep this product away from babies, children and pets. Tampons are associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS), a rare but serious disease that may cause death. Read and save enclosure information sheet.
Do not flush.
Absorbency Range:
Regular 6 to 9 grams
Super 9 to 12 grams
Super Plus 12 to 15 grams
Always select the lowest tampon absorbency to meet your needs.
Remember to remove or change your tampon every 4 to 6 hours.
