Organic Cotton Tampons - Regular Absorbency

Keep this product away from babies, children and pets. Tampons are associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS), a rare but serious disease that may cause death. Read and save enclosure information sheet.



Do not flush.



Absorbency Range:

Regular 6 to 9 grams

Super 9 to 12 grams

Super Plus 12 to 15 grams



Always select the lowest tampon absorbency to meet your needs.



Remember to remove or change your tampon every 4 to 6 hours.