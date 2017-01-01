The cotton swab that makes your medicine cabinet complete.
The Brandless Organic Cotton Swabs are a multi-use hygiene essential. Each box contains 200 cotton swabs that are chlorine free. Safe for cleaning behind the the ears, removing make-up, and most importantly they're safe for the environment.
Values:
100% Organic Cotton
Chlorine Free
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.