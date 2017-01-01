Brandless Organic Cotton Rounds are hypoallergenic and made in the USA. Our cotton rounds are made with 100% certified organic cotton, making them soft and gentle on skin. Use for application of skincare and cosmetics. Perfect for removal of makeup and nail polish.



Values:

Organic

Hypoallergenic

100% Cotton

Made in USA

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65