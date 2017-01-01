Super soft and super versatile, cotton balls are the all-purpose tool in any bathroom vanity.
Brandless Organic Cotton Balls are hypoallergenic and made in the USA. Our cotton balls are made with 100% certified organic cotton. Clean up cuts and scrapes or remove last week's nail polish — they do way more than clean behind the ear.
Values:
Organic
Hypoallergenic
100% Cotton
Made in USA
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.