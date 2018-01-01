About UsBlogMembership
|

Organic Cotton Balls

Super soft and super versatile, cotton balls are the all-purpose tool in any bathroom vanity.

$3
100ct
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Organic Cotton Balls are hypoallergenic and made in the USA. Our cotton balls are made with 100% certified organic cotton. Clean up cuts and scrapes or remove last week's nail polish — they do way more than clean behind the ear.

Values:
Organic
Hypoallergenic
100% Cotton
Made in USA
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review