Our unrefined Organic Coconut Sugar is a flavorful way to sweeten up your favorite drinks, desserts—you name it.
Whether you’re flavoring your morning coffee or whipping up a cake, Brandless Coconut Sugar is a better way to sweeten up. Made from the sap of coconut blossom, it’s organic, gluten free, has no artificial flavors, and is a must for any pantry. To top it off, it has a lower glycemic index than cane sugar which means it’s a better alternative for you, and you can portion as you would with regular sugar and sweeteners. Caramel colored with a taste like brown sugar, up your coconut game with every granule.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
Vegan
Unrefined
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Suggested Use: Substitute coconut sugar for regular sugar in equal proportions.
